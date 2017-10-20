Dr. Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oguejiofor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, MD
Dr. Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Oguejiofor works at
Dr. Oguejiofor's Office Locations
Associated Urological Specialists LLC10400 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 423-8706
Associated Urological Specialists LLC16632 107TH ST, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 349-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. OGUEJIOFOR, VERY GOOD I HAD KIDNEY STONES SAW DR, IKE FEEL LIKE A NEW PERSON BEEN A PATIENT SINCE 2017, SEE HIM FOR YOUR SELF. 708-423-8659 OR 708-349-9153 MZ. CAREN LOUISE
About Dr. Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1144372194
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oguejiofor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oguejiofor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oguejiofor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oguejiofor has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oguejiofor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oguejiofor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oguejiofor.
