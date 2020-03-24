Dr. Ikemefuna Nkanginieme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nkanginieme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikemefuna Nkanginieme, MD
Dr. Ikemefuna Nkanginieme, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Ikemefuna Nkanginieme MD4735 Belpar St Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 493-9822
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Gets people in who have emergency need in, even when they don't have an appointment. Sometimes wait can be long, but for a good Doctor I will take it. Dr Ike is a great doctor.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972524049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nkanginieme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nkanginieme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nkanginieme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nkanginieme has seen patients for Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nkanginieme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Nkanginieme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nkanginieme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nkanginieme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nkanginieme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.