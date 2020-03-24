Overview of Dr. Ikemefuna Nkanginieme, MD

Dr. Ikemefuna Nkanginieme, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Nkanginieme works at Ikemefuna Nkanginieme MD in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.