Offers telehealth
Dr. Ikenna Egbuna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
GastroCare of El Paso200B Transmountain Rd Ste 260, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 295-8236
Gastrocare of El Paso3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 245, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 505-7601
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Egbuna is a great doctor, I have nothing but great things to say about the treatment I have received from him. However, the person that answers his phones NEEDS improvement. Called to inquire about an appointment and was placed on hold. I was on hold for more than 15 minutes and then received an answering machine saying that the office was now closed and to call back tomorrow. I have spoken to the same person before and she is rude in my opinion and tries to get off the phone as quickly as possible.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Egbuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egbuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egbuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egbuna has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egbuna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Egbuna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egbuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egbuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egbuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.