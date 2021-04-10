See All Hematologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD

Hematology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD

Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.

Dr. Osuorji works at Cancer Blood And Medicine Clinic in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osuorji's Office Locations

    Cancer Blood & Medicine
    4050 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 652-3040
    211 Bartlett Dr Ste 102, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 745-8633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mimbres Memorial Hospital
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 10, 2021
    Previous lab draw by my nephrologist showed IgG4 level of 1300+. Dr. Ike used lab tests and kidney biopsy to confirm IgG4 Related Disease, a rare disorder. He assisted me in procuring complimentary Rituximab from Genentech for two effective infusions.
    Charles Apuan — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477693554
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osuorji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osuorji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osuorji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osuorji has seen patients for Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osuorji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osuorji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osuorji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osuorji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osuorji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

