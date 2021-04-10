Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osuorji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD
Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Cancer Blood & Medicine4050 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 652-3040
- 2 211 Bartlett Dr Ste 102, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 745-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Previous lab draw by my nephrologist showed IgG4 level of 1300+. Dr. Ike used lab tests and kidney biopsy to confirm IgG4 Related Disease, a rare disorder. He assisted me in procuring complimentary Rituximab from Genentech for two effective infusions.
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Osuorji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osuorji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osuorji has seen patients for Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osuorji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osuorji speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osuorji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osuorji.
