Overview of Dr. Ikram Kureshi, MD

Dr. Ikram Kureshi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kureshi works at Texoma Primary Care Associates Pllc in Denison, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.