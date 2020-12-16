Overview

Dr. Ilan Avin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.



Dr. Avin works at Novant Health Carolina Surgical - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.