Dr. Ilan Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Cohen Eye Institute in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Glendale, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.