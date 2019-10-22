Dr. Ilan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilan Cohen, MD
Dr. Ilan Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen Eye Institute28 Throckmorton Ln Ste 103, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-6100
-
2
5th Avenue Eye Center7309 Myrtle Ave Fl 2, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 456-9500
-
3
Ilan Cohen, M.D.346 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 764-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen's staff were very nice, the office was modern and clean, and the wait time was short. I was in and out promptly and had all of my questions answered in detail. Nice to go to a doctor's office that cares about patients and not just cash.
About Dr. Ilan Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Haitian Creole, Persian and Spanish
- 1649374802
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- St Vincent Catholic Med Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French, Haitian Creole, Persian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
