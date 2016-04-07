Overview of Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD

Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Commerce, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro Strygler works at Altamed Health Services Corp. in Commerce, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.