Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro Strygler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD
Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Commerce, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro Strygler works at
Dr. Shapiro Strygler's Office Locations
-
1
Altamed Health Services Corp.2040 Camfield Ave, Commerce, CA 90040 Directions (323) 725-8751
-
2
Altamed Medcal & Dental-whittier West3945 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (888) 499-9303
-
3
Downtown Office2232 Grand Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 344-2341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 344-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro Strygler?
It is wonderful to find doctors like, listens and serves you in the best way.
About Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1336305606
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro Strygler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro Strygler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro Strygler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro Strygler works at
Dr. Shapiro Strygler speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro Strygler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro Strygler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro Strygler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro Strygler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.