Super Profile

Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (52)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Tur-Kaspa works at Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)
    409 W Huron St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 288-6420
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)
    1919 Midwest Rd Ste 200, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 916-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Asherman Syndrome Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 24, 2023
    IHR has forever changed my husband and I's world! Dr. Tur-Kaspa, Dr. Cohen and the amazing staff at IHR will forever hold a special place in our hearts. After a 6 year battle with infertility, we now have the most beautiful daughter, who is about to turn 4 years old. During our time at IHR, everyone there became like family, and they were all on our team. After 10 surgical procedures, 3 rounds of egg retrievals, 5 embryo transfers, 1 miscarriage and 1 ectopic pregnancy, our last embryo was success. In 2019, I gave birth to the most amazing baby girl and our world was forever changed for the better. Our journey was no doubt hard and filled with disappointment and sadness at times but Dr. Tur-Kaspa, Dr. Cohen and the family at IHR helped us to keep up the hopefulness. It took a village and more strength than you can imagine but worth every moment. Words will never fully be able to describe our gratefulness, admiration and love we have for IHR. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
    Danielle Wisdom — Jan 24, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD
    About Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134166531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hadassah U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tur-Kaspa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tur-Kaspa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa speaks Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tur-Kaspa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tur-Kaspa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tur-Kaspa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tur-Kaspa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

