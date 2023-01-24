Overview

Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Tur-Kaspa works at Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.