Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Tur-Kaspa works at
Locations
Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)409 W Huron St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 288-6420Monday6:30am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 4:30pmThursday6:30am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 4:30pm
Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)1919 Midwest Rd Ste 200, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 916-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
IHR has forever changed my husband and I's world! Dr. Tur-Kaspa, Dr. Cohen and the amazing staff at IHR will forever hold a special place in our hearts. After a 6 year battle with infertility, we now have the most beautiful daughter, who is about to turn 4 years old. During our time at IHR, everyone there became like family, and they were all on our team. After 10 surgical procedures, 3 rounds of egg retrievals, 5 embryo transfers, 1 miscarriage and 1 ectopic pregnancy, our last embryo was success. In 2019, I gave birth to the most amazing baby girl and our world was forever changed for the better. Our journey was no doubt hard and filled with disappointment and sadness at times but Dr. Tur-Kaspa, Dr. Cohen and the family at IHR helped us to keep up the hopefulness. It took a village and more strength than you can imagine but worth every moment. Words will never fully be able to describe our gratefulness, admiration and love we have for IHR. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
About Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1134166531
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
- Hadassah U Med Ctr
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tur-Kaspa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tur-Kaspa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tur-Kaspa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tur-Kaspa has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tur-Kaspa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tur-Kaspa speaks Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tur-Kaspa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tur-Kaspa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tur-Kaspa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tur-Kaspa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.