Overview of Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD

Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYP - Weill Cornell Medical Center



Dr. Weisberg works at Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.