Dr. Ilana Cass, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.



Dr. Cass works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCK CLINIC-NORTH in Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.