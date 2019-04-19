Dr. Ilana Cass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilana Cass, MD
Dr. Ilana Cass, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 653-9300Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she is the best doctor in the world, extraordinary person , very very very professional
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871576199
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Cass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cass has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.