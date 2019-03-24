Overview of Dr. Ilana Kirsch, MD

Dr. Ilana Kirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kirsch works at Family Medicine Of South Bend in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.