Dr. Ilana Kutinsky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Electrophysiology)



Dr. Kutinsky works at Michigan Heart Group in Troy, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.