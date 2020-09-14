Dr. Ilana Kutinsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilana Kutinsky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Electrophysiology)
Michigan Heart Rhythm Group4550 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5050Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Michigan Heart Group- Novi39500 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 267-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Kutinsky is truly an amazing physician. She has a wonderful bedside manner and puts you at complete ease. She added me on to her clinic ahead of my appointment as a new patient when I had an urgent issue and promptly scheduled me for surgery the next week. Dr. Kutinsky provides the highest level of care to her patients. I highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- English
NPI: 1821089087
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Electrophysiology)
- Saint Joseph Hospital (Internal Medicine)
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center (Family Medicine)
- Washington University
Dr. Kutinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutinsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutinsky.
