Dr. Ilana Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilana Redmond, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilana Redmond, MD
Dr. Ilana Redmond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Redmond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Redmond's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redmond?
About Dr. Ilana Redmond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205281326
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redmond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmond works at
Dr. Redmond has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.