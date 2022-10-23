Overview of Dr. Ilana Zeltser, MD

Dr. Ilana Zeltser, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Alliance and Medical City Denton.



Dr. Zeltser works at Medical City Children's Cardiology Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.