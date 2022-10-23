Dr. Ilana Zeltser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeltser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilana Zeltser, MD
Dr. Ilana Zeltser, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Alliance and Medical City Denton.
Medical City Children's Cardiology Specialists7777 Forest Ln Ste A337, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 630-4182Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Denton
I had Dr. Zelster when I was in first grade to get an ablation for SVT. She was so kind and explained everything very simply! She did a wonderful job and I’ve been great ever since!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Pediatrics
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Pediatrics
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
