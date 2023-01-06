Dr. Ilche Nonevski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nonevski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilche Nonevski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilche Nonevski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-7340Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i am now relieved and happy he will be my dr.
