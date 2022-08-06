Overview

Dr. Ildefonso Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Cruz works at Cruz-Portalatin in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.