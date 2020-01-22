Overview of Dr. Ileana Berman, MD

Dr. Ileana Berman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berman works at New England Center For Psych in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.