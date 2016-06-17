Dr. Ileana Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ileana Martinez, MD
Dr. Ileana Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
El Paso Kidney Specialists PA1310 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4500
Davita Transmountn Dialyss Clinic5255 Woodrow Bean # B18, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 751-5400
El Paso Kidney Specialists1700 Curie Dr Ste 4300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was thorough and took necessary time to discuss anuy issues. She was kind and took my situation into consideration! Always gave me the best choice options for testing and pharmaceuticals!
About Dr. Ileana Martinez, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326032913
Education & Certifications
- Uthsa
- Tex Tech Health Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.