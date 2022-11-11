Dr. Ileana Pina, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Pina, MPH
Overview
Dr. Ileana Pina, MPH is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pina works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiac Transplant Center925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pina?
I had an appointment with Dr Pina today after having issues from Covid. She was so knowledgeable and caring I wanted to hug her. I’ve seen many doctors over the past two years and today I truly felt like I was heard, there’s a plan and I matter. Dr Pina took the time to explain things to me and was more thorough than I expected. I feel like I’m finally in good hands. Thank you Dr. Pina!
About Dr. Ileana Pina, MPH
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144240771
Education & Certifications
- Louis Stokes VA Medical Center
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pina works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.