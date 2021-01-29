Overview

Dr. Ileana Rodicio, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Rodicio works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.