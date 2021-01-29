Dr. Ileana Rodicio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodicio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Rodicio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ileana Rodicio, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Rodicio works at
Locations
1
Kendall/Sunset9035 SW 72nd St Ste 202, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 279-3366
2
West Kendall9000 SW 137th Ave Ste 213, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 388-0078Monday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Soy paciente de la Dra Rodicio en la oficina de West Kendall. La Dra atiende a toda nuestra familia desde hace unos años atrás, es una excelente professional y sobre todo una gran persona. Tanto la Dra como el staff brindan una atención excepcional.
About Dr. Ileana Rodicio, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689638629
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Fac Med U La Habana
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Rodicio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodicio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodicio works at
Dr. Rodicio has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodicio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodicio speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodicio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodicio.
