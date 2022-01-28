Overview

Dr. Ileana Tandron, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tandron works at Hans Everard Schuller, MD in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.