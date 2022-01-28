Dr. Tandron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ileana Tandron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ileana Tandron, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Ileana J. Tandron MD Apmc2240 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-9704
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very nice waiting room, good staff, very professional environment. Dr tandron listens well and explains what’s necessary.
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083614879
- Oschner Fdn Hosp
- Tulane U Hosp
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tandron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandron has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.