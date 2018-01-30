Dr. Ileana Vila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Vila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc.2295 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 893-7654
Renewed Wellness5201 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 228-6619
- Memorial Hospital West
Saturday went to the ER memorial hospita horrible sinus infection and was told that if by tuesday no improvement to call Dr Vila, I did today January 30th because I still feel the same, but they cannot see me until February 6th, SERIOUSLY! This is how you take care of a patient ,I was very disappointed !??
- English, Spanish
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Dr. Vila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vila accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vila speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vila.
