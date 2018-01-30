Overview of Dr. Ileana Vila, MD

Dr. Ileana Vila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Vila works at Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.