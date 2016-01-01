Dr. Zapatero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ileana Zapatero, MD
Overview
Dr. Ileana Zapatero, MD is a Dermatologist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zapatero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ileana Zapatero, M.D.910 Via de la Paz Ste 205, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Directions (310) 454-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zapatero?
About Dr. Ileana Zapatero, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013086339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapatero works at
Dr. Zapatero has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapatero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapatero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapatero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapatero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapatero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.