Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Fennoy works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Precocious Puberty, Short Stature and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Precocious Puberty
Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Dr. Fennoy is a caring, patient, understanding, and knowledgeable doctor. She was my pediatric endocrinologist and she is now my daughter's endocrinologist. There is a long wait for your appointment so don't make any plans or make sure you take off work if you bring your child. However she takes her time with you and doesn't rush through the appointment which is probably why the wait is long. She communicates promptly through the Columbia App. When I call I usually get a call back from her. She does laugh when speaking some make take it offensive but it's just her personality. I wouldn't want anyone else to care for my daughter.
    Brittany H — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770575862
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inst Human Nutrition
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nichd-Nih
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fennoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fennoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fennoy works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fennoy’s profile.

    Dr. Fennoy has seen patients for Precocious Puberty, Short Stature and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fennoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fennoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fennoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fennoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

