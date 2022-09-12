Dr. Ilene Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilene Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilene Fischer, MD
Dr. Ilene Fischer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Fisher was great. She is clearly up to date and very knowledgeable. She was welcoming, personable, and made me feel at ease the entire session. Zero complaints. I would recommend her to family and friends
About Dr. Ilene Fischer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fischer speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.