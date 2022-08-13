Overview of Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD

Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They completed their residency with New York Medical College



Dr. Gewirtz works at Ilene Gewirtz Gyn P.c. in East Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.