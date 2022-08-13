Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gewirtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD
Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They completed their residency with New York Medical College
Dr. Gewirtz works at
Dr. Gewirtz's Office Locations
-
1
Ilene Gewirtz Gyn P.c.369 E Main St Ste 11, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 859-9796
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gewirtz?
This doctor is thorough, empathetic and caring.
About Dr. Ilene Gewirtz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1265405500
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gewirtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gewirtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gewirtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gewirtz works at
Dr. Gewirtz has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gewirtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gewirtz speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gewirtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gewirtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gewirtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gewirtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.