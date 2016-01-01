See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Ilene Hatch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ilene Hatch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Hatch works at Fertility Center of Southern California in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Center of Southern California
    2192 Martin Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92612 (949) 955-0072
  2. 2
    Lesley O. Starnes DDS Ms A Professional Corporation
    4980 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 (949) 955-0072
  3. 3
    Newport Beach Surgery Center
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 124, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 631-0988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ilene Hatch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184756884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilene Hatch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

