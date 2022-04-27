Dr. Ilene Spitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilene Spitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilene Spitzer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med.
Dr. Spitzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Seacoast230 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spitzer?
Dr. Spitzer is a very dedicated, thoughtful and compassionate doctor. She has an outstanding knowledge of medications. She always goes above and beyond the call of duty. She takes her role as a psychiatrist very seriously.
About Dr. Ilene Spitzer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205975315
Education & Certifications
- C F Menninger Meml Hosp
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spitzer works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.