See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD

Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Tsui works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Women's Health Center
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tsui?

Jan 15, 2021
Dr Tsui is one of 4 drs in a practice so unfortunately you can’t just see dr.Tsui you do have to visit the rest of the physicians (they are also goood) but let me tell you she is by far the most Thorough of them all . She went above and beyond. Most of the other drs used their experiences with pregnancy to relate to my issues which sometimes was upsetting because it felt blown off, but Dr. Tsui really listened. She takes the time to explain everything in depth (I was a first time mom) , and made me feel beyond comfortable. I would 10/10 recommend her, she really is passionate about her job and it definitely shows .
Jay — Jan 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsui to family and friends

Dr. Tsui's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tsui

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD.

About Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1063874840
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of California, Los Angeles
Residency
Medical Education
  • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tsui works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tsui’s profile.

Dr. Tsui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.