Dr. Ilene Wong, MD

Urology
2.6 (27)
Map Pin Small West Chester, PA
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ilene Wong, MD

Dr. Ilene Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at West Chester in West Chester, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

    Urology Center of Chester County P C
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 202, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-4270
    Academic Urology - Paoli
    15 Industrial Blvd Ste 201, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 647-3660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Stones
Hydronephrosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Bedwetting
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Infertility
Orchitis
Penile Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostatic Abscess
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Wong is extremely professional, caring and helpful. She’s always available and her staff are incredible. I have had three kidney stone stents in the past several years and she’s always done a fantastic job. I would recommend her to anyone.
    Drew B. — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Ilene Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477740934
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
