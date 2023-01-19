Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilene Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilene Wong, MD
Dr. Ilene Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Urology Center of Chester County P C915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 202, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-4270
Academic Urology - Paoli15 Industrial Blvd Ste 201, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 647-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong is extremely professional, caring and helpful. She’s always available and her staff are incredible. I have had three kidney stone stents in the past several years and she’s always done a fantastic job. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Ilene Wong, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1477740934
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
