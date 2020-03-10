Dr. Yohay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilene Yohay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilene Yohay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flossmoor, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yohay works at
Locations
Horizon Healthcare Associates Sc19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2000, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 679-2130Monday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yohay always makes me more comfortable with my diabetes. She is current on all aspects of endocrinology and I believe I have my disease under control.
About Dr. Ilene Yohay, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669486262
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
