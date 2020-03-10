Overview

Dr. Ilene Yohay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flossmoor, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yohay works at UChicago Medicine in Flossmoor, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.