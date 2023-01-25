See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD

Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Kyrgyz State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Main Campus Medical Center.

Dr. Buhtoiarov works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buhtoiarov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test

Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Transplant
Chemotherapy
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Graft vs Host Disease
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intrathecal Chemotherapy
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lumbar Puncture
Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Retinoblastoma
Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stem Cell Transplant
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD?
    About Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Russian
    • Male
    • 1619240629
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Children's Hospital of New Jersey
    • Kyrgyz State Medical Academy
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Main Campus Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhtoiarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buhtoiarov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buhtoiarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buhtoiarov works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Buhtoiarov’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhtoiarov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhtoiarov.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.