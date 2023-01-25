Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhtoiarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD
Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Kyrgyz State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Buhtoiarov's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buhtoiarov?
our experience has never been anything but superb. Dr. B is fantastic in any way one could describe him: knowledgeable, patient, attentive to details, thorough with explanations, gentle with bedside exam, and funny when necessary to dissipate distress. our treatment journey will be at least for a couple of years, and we hope not to lose Dr. B. he is definitely a gem in this world of depersonalized telemedicine. I wish our in-room waiting time sometime could be less as he seems to be always multitasking on something else.
About Dr. Ilia Buhtoiarov, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1619240629
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Children's Hospital of New Jersey
- Kyrgyz State Medical Academy
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Main Campus Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhtoiarov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhtoiarov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhtoiarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhtoiarov speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhtoiarov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhtoiarov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhtoiarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhtoiarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.