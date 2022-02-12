Dr. Ilia Calluzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calluzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilia Calluzzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ilia Calluzzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayside, NY.
Dr. Calluzzo works at
North Shore OB/GYN3629 Bell Blvd Fl 1, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-5800
North Shore University Hospital21410 24th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (347) 321-4094
- North Shore University Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr.Calluzzo is a great doctor she is smart helpful and gentle during the exam also the staff is lovely too
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Calluzzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calluzzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calluzzo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Calluzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calluzzo.
