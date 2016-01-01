Dr. Ilia Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilia Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilia Segal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beilinson Medical Center
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc., LLC519 Broadway At 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (551) 214-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ilia Segal, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Beilinson Medical Center
- Kaplan Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.