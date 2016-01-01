Overview of Dr. Ilia Zeltser, MD

Dr. Ilia Zeltser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zeltser works at MidLantic Urology in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.