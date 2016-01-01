Dr. Ilia Zeltser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeltser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilia Zeltser, MD
Dr. Ilia Zeltser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
MidLantic Urology919 Conestoga Rd Ste 300 Bldg 1, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Urology
