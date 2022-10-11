Dr. Iliana Popescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iliana Popescu, MD
Overview of Dr. Iliana Popescu, MD
Dr. Iliana Popescu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Popescu works at
Dr. Popescu's Office Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-7655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Want you to know I will miss you…wishing you and Dr. Gupta well. Thank you for taking such good care of me.
About Dr. Iliana Popescu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, French
- 1750342499
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Med Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
- Medical Oncology
