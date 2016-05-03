Dr. Iliana Solano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iliana Solano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iliana Solano, MD
Dr. Iliana Solano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Solano works at
Dr. Solano's Office Locations
Montrose Clinic3811 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020 Directions (832) 548-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledge and great with kids! Friendly all the time! The best!
About Dr. Iliana Solano, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1164754719
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solano works at
Dr. Solano speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano.
