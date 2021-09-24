See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Irving, TX
Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Upr School Of Medicine.

Dr. Torres-Roca works at DFW Child Psychiatry in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD, PA
    1304 W Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Irving, TX 75038 (469) 941-0444
    Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD, PA
    1350 W Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Irving, TX 75038 (469) 941-0444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Panic Attack
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Reactive Attachment Disorder
Schizophrenia
Separation Anxiety
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770665226
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTHSC San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Upr School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
