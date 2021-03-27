Dr. Ilicia Shugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilicia Shugarman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ilicia Shugarman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Beaches1375 Roberts Dr Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 260-9445
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I left another cancer center in Jacksonville because of personal views of my own and others who also left for the same reasons. It was the absolute best decision of my life. My oncologist, Ilicia Shugarman at Cancer Specialists of North Florida at the beaches is amazing with her caring and loving attitude and knowledge of “my” treatment - this is mirrored in the entire office staff from the front desk, vitals, lab, finance, Chemo room and pharmacy staff to check out! My anxiety and stress levels are gone as far as worrying if I’m being cared for in a professional, caring loving cancer center who has my best interest at heart. Today was my last Chemo!
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shugarman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shugarman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shugarman has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Shugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shugarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.