Overview of Dr. Ilija Aleksic, MD

Dr. Ilija Aleksic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Aleksic works at Assoctd Med Profs Urology in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.