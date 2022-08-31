See All Podiatrists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (52)
Map Pin Small Coral Springs, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM

Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Beylin works at Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beylin's Office Locations

    Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida
    7501 Wiles Rd Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-4994
    Plantation Office
    100 NW 82nd Ave Ste 106, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 325-9871
    Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida
    2929 N University Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-9570
    Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida
    7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 302B, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 325-9871
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I went to the office with an injury. i was told by my primary car physician that i did not need a referral until September 1. the receptionist said i could not see the dr without one. i called avmed they said ask the receptionist to call them she refused and said she would only call the podiatry network. both my primary care and vaned said some folks at drs offices are just lazy. i left the office still in pain. be careful if your going to this doctor.
    Les Haber — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1104803618
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital/ Umc
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
