Overview of Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD

Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Charles U and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hulinsky works at Ilja Hulinsky MD PHD in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.