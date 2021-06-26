Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD
Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Charles U and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Hulinsky's Office Locations
Ilja Hulinsky MD PC4641 Main St Ste 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-4490
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with and feel quite fortunate to have Dr. Hulinsky. I am presently awaiting biopsy results and it helps to know I am in good hands.
About Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134134018
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Charles U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hulinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hulinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hulinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hulinsky has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulinsky.
