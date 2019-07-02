Dr. Ilona Csapo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Csapo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilona Csapo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Healingworks25 Orange St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 772-6715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
This Person Human Doctor she’s saved my life 6 years ago I’ll go to my grave saying that.
About Dr. Ilona Csapo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033229026
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Csapo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Csapo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Csapo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Csapo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Csapo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Csapo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Csapo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.