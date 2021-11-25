Overview

Dr. Ilona Farr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Farr works at Alaska Family Medical Care in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.