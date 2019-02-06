See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ilona Genis, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ilona Genis, MD

Dr. Ilona Genis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Genis works at Ilona S Genis MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Genis' Office Locations

    Ilona S Genis MD
    2965 Ocean Parkway Service Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 333-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Feb 06, 2019
    Doctor Genis is an amazing doctor! She performed a complicated cataract surgery for my 76 yo mother, who was completely blind on 1 eye; everything went very well, and when next day following the surgery Dr. Genis removed the protective eye cover, my mom started crying as she was so very happy to be able to see again. Thank you, amazing Dr. Genis!
    Ingrid in brooklyn, NY — Feb 06, 2019
    About Dr. Ilona Genis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Russian
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Downstate
    • New York U, School of Medicine
