Overview of Dr. Ilona Shtarkman, DPM

Dr. Ilona Shtarkman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Shtarkman works at NYU Langone Sheepshead Bay Medical Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.