Dr. Ilya Bogorad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilya Bogorad, MD
Dr. Ilya Bogorad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Bogorad works at
Dr. Bogorad's Office Locations
North Shore Neurology and EMG83 Herrick St Ste 1001, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-2226Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Digital Hearing Healthcare Inc.21 Highland Ave Ste 10, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 922-2226
- 3 83 Herrick Street Ext Ste 1001, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. Dr. Bogorad took time to listen carefully to our health problems, the current medical approach and suggested the possible treatments for the future. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Ilya Bogorad, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital|The Neurological Institute At Columbia University
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogorad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogorad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogorad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogorad works at
Dr. Bogorad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogorad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bogorad speaks Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogorad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogorad.
