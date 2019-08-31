Overview of Dr. Ilya Fishman, MD

Dr. Ilya Fishman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sechenon Moscow Med Academy and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at Illinois Adult Healthcare in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.