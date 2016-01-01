Overview of Dr. Ilya Gelman, MD

Dr. Ilya Gelman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med U and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gelman works at Vita Medical in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.